Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 6,825 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 510.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $782.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $724.32 and a 200 day moving average of $687.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $440.00 and a one year high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

