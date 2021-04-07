Chemung Canal Trust Co. Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $194.44. 15,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $196.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

