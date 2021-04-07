Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $266.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

