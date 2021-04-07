Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,054 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 254,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 107.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 51.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 191,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.