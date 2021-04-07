Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 11,275 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 396,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

