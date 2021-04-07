Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 13,647 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 205,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,899. The company has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

