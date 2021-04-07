Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 18,112 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

