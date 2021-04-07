Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 28,236 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,236 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $5,611,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,607,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $6,347,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.98. 408,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

