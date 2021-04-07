Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 4,214 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,853. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $509.09. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.17 and a 200-day moving average of $521.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.24 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

