Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 49,185 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,185 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,324. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

