Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 714 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $76,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.10. 10,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,835. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

