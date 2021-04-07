Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 876 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

UNP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.14. 19,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $224.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

