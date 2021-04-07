Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Rollins Financial bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. 42,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

