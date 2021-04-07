Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Holdings Trimmed by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the period. Chemung Financial makes up about 3.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned approximately 7.93% of Chemung Financial worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko bought 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,705. The stock has a market cap of $201.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

