Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.99

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.99 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 303.60 ($3.97). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 497,318 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £447.22 million and a PE ratio of 21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a current ratio of 40.44 and a quick ratio of 39.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.99.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is 157.14%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.