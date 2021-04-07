Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159,421 shares during the quarter. BP Midstream Partners makes up 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.97% of BP Midstream Partners worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of BPMP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

