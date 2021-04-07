Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 224,071 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 0.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $3,753,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 83,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

ENB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 76,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

