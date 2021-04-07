Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $145.27 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,047,793 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 7.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $145,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 11,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.