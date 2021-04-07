Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $180.66 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 146.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up 9.7% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Western Midstream Partners worth $180,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,026. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

