Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,482,424 DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,482,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,769,000. DCP Midstream accounts for about 2.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.19% of DCP Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 670,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 312,741 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,780,000. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $14,280,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NYSE:DCP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

