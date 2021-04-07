Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Holly Energy Partners worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. 538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,852. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

