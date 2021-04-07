Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 1,234,958 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,396,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,234,958 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 4.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $85,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,657,000 after purchasing an additional 993,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.