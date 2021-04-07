Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 139,627 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,627 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

