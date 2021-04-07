Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 662,375 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 662,375 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 Partners comprises approximately 3.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $63,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,137 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 724,005 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PSXP stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 23,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

