Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 71,183 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,256,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,183 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for about 5.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 5.28% of Plains GP worth $96,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Plains GP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

PAGP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 46,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

