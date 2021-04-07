Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 634,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,718,000. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up about 0.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Crestwood Equity Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Shares of CEQP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. 4,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

