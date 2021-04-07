Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 146,564 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 715,744 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after buying an additional 66,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

