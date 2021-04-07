Chiliz Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.00628678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,361,319 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

