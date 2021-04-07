Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider David Jakeman Sells 1,284 Shares

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $12,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Jakeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of Chimerix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. 19,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,116. The stock has a market cap of $748.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

