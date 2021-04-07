Chimpion (BNANA) Hits One Day Volume of $601,321.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $122.98 million and approximately $601,321.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chimpion has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $3.88 or 0.00006812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00056130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.16 or 0.00634706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

