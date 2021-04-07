ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.24

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 7122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

