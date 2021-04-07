Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,525.67.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $42.34 on Wednesday, reaching $1,529.82. 14,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,435.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,370.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.55 and a 1-year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

