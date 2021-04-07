Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Now Covered by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Stock analysts at National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.