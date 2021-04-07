Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from $5.50 to $5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

