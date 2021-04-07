Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

CHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

TSE CHR traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,836. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$746.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$200.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

