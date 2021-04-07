Chromia Hits One Day Volume of $42.64 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Chromia has a total market cap of $132.33 million and $42.64 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.31 or 0.00626194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00079262 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.