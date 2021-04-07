Chronologic (DAY) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $279,691.48 and $1,758.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00054987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.00615166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

