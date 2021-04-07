Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,180%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.