Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,180%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

