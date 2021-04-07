Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Chuy’s worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chuy’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chuy’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 103,528 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $42,266.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $914.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

