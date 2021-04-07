CIBC Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$11.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s previous close.

ARX has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.79.

Shares of ARX stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,400. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

