Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $7.75 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Apple stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

