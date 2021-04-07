Cindicator (CND) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $91.87 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00633094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

