Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.62

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and traded as low as $10.10. Cineplex shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

CPXGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

