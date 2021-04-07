Cipher Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,824.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $73,066.67 and approximately $143,824.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00067198 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003603 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.