Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,441,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Cisco Systems worth $377,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

