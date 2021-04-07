Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.22 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post $18.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.67 billion to $18.71 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $20.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $70.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.80 billion to $71.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.24 billion to $75.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

