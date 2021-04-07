Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.66.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.