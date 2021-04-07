Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

CFG opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

