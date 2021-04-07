CL King Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by CL King in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $93.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.