CL King Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by CL King in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.
DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.
NYSE DIN traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $93.36.
In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
