Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.98 Million

Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce sales of $418.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.40 million and the highest is $427.30 million. Clarivate posted sales of $240.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

CLVT opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.